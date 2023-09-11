Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Museum of Art offering classes for children

AMoA
AMoA(N/A)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art is offering classes for children starting Tuesday.

The 2023 Fall Museum School is a 10-week program from Sep. 12 to Nov. 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

The classes will teach young artists different techniques in drawing, painting, clay, and more.

The classes are for children between ages 4 to 9 years old.

Registration is $125 for non AMOA members and $115 for AMOA members.

For a list of classes, click here.

