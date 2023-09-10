West Texas A&M Buffs capture win in home opener against Adams State

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffs beat the Adams State Grizzles Saturday night 28-7 for their home opener of the 2023 season.

After dropping to Western Colorado in week one 28-6, this is also the first win under new head coach Josh Lynn for West Texas A&M.

The Buffs got on the board in the first quarter when quarterback Kanon Gibson connected with Tyler Sweet in the end zone.

West Texas A&M went into halftime up 14-0.

The Grizzles came out of the locker room scoring on their first drive, but the Buffs answered back. Tray’vian McCoy-Gay runs it into the end zone from four yards out to expand WT’s lead 21-7.

One more Buff touchdown in the fourth seals the deal and gives West Texas A&M the win over Adams State 28-7.

West Texas A&M will be back at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium next Saturday to start Lone Star Conference play against Midwestern State.

