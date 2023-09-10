Who's Hiring?
Goodbye Summer, Hello Fall

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! The first half of today will likely be quiet with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs building into the mid to upper 80′s. A better chance for storms will enter the area this evening, some of which could be a little bit strong. A cold front will come through tonight, bringing in a more steady, soaking rain to the area for several days along with cooler temperatures, where highs may not get out of the 70′s a single day this upcoming work week.

