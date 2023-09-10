Who's Hiring?
A Cool and Rainy Outlook

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While early today was quiet and dry, a few scattered thunderstorms will move through the southwest part of the area, likely ending by midnight, in which partly cloudy skies will follow overnight. A better chance for storms will enter the area Sunday, with highs staying in the 80′s for most of the area. A cold front will come through Sunday night, bring in a more steady, soaking rain to the area for several days along with cooler temperatures, where highs may not get out of the 70′s a single day next week.

