Reese Dindinger dominates at the net in Caprock’s sweep over Childress

Caprock sweeps Childress
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Lady Longhorns sweep the Childress Lady Bobcats Saturday afternoon. That win moves the Lady Longhorns to 16-11 on the season.

A dominant performance at the net for the Lady Longhorns, and especially from Caprocks’ Reese Dindinger helped lift them to today’s victory. Dindinger tallied 12 kills.

After today’s match. the Lady Longhorns only have two more non-district matches before a tough district slate comes their way. They will travel to Dalhart next Saturday and then they will host River Road Sep. 19 before opening district at home Sep. 23 against the Amarillo High Lady Sandies.

The Childress Lady Bobcats will travel to Texas Leadership Charter Academy in Abilene this upcoming Tuesday for their next match. They will open district play Sep. 23 at home against Tulia.

Set 1:Set 2:Set 3:
Caprock252525
Childress699

