Rain Chance Up And Temperature Down

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rain chances go up for the weekend and temperatures come down next week. Saturday and Sunday during the daytime hours will be dry. By late afternoon and into the evening scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop both evenings. The severe weather threat is low but some heavy downpours are likely which could create some runoff issues. On Monday cooler air arrives along with continued rain chances. Highs will be in the 70s most of next week.

