Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Rain Chance Up And Temperature Down

By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rain chances go up for the weekend and temperatures come down next week. Saturday and Sunday during the daytime hours will be dry. By late afternoon and into the evening scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop both evenings. The severe weather threat is low but some heavy downpours are likely which could create some runoff issues. On Monday cooler air arrives along with continued rain chances. Highs will be in the 70s most of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found near the Walmart at 58th and Georgia.
Amarillo police release new information on body found near Walmart at 58th and Georgia
Amarillo police say a man was hit by a semi and killed after his car had broken down on the...
Amarillo police searching for semi involved in hit-and-run on Dumas Highway that left 1 man dead
Cattle loose after truck turns over on I-27
Roads closed for several hours after cattle truck turns over on I-27 near Rockwell
Ashton Blake Moreno
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for this week’s ‘Fugitive of the Week’
Clovis Walmart
Officials: Clovis Walmart caught on fire twice over the weekend

Latest News

Rain Chance Up And Temperature Down
Shelden has a look at a hopefully wetter weekend ahead!
Rainy Weekend? 9/8
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Time for a change
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Cooling Off