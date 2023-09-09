Police searching for suspect in connection with Clovis Walmart fire

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with the Clovis Walmart fire.

On Sunday, September 3, 2023, at about 3:36 AM, The Clovis Police Department, Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services responded to the Clovis Walmart for a structure fire.

Right after the fire was extinguished, a joint investigation began including, the 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit, the Clovis Police Department, the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Clovis Fire Department.

Police say this remains an active investigation, however enough information has been recovered to seek a warrant for the arrest of 59-year-old Jimmy Guillen with charges of Arson, Aggravated Burglary, Tampering with Evidence and Felon in Possession of a Destructive Device.

The Clovis Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with the Clovis Walmart fire. (Clovis Police)

Police searching for suspect (Clovis Police)

Additional charges may be filed pending the outcome of this investigation, according to police.

The whereabouts of Guillen are unknown at this time and police are seeking assistance from the public in locating him.

Clovis Police say they are not prepared to release any conclusions or evidence from the investigation and any further information or items will not be available until they can be reviewed and this investigation is determined to be completed by all agencies involved.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, you are asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

