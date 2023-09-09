A Major Change in the Weather Pattern

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! We’ll continue to see a downward temperature trend today, with highs in the upper 80′s and low 90′s. It will be quiet early but a couple of isolated storms will be possible later today into tonight. A better chance for storms will enter the area tomorrow, with highs staying in the 80′s for most of the area. A cold front will come through Sunday night, bring in a more steady, soaking rain to the area for several days along with cooler temperatures, where highs may not get out of the 70′s a single day next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.