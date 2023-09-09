Who's Hiring?
Jordi Hernandez and Reid Macon lead the charge as West Plains takes Boss Bowl II over Canyon

VIDEO: Game of the Week: West Plains vs. Canyon
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves took down the Canyon Eagles on Friday night in the Boss Bowl by a final score of 48-21.

It was dominance through the air and on the ground for West Plains as sophomore Reid Macon and senior Jordi Hernandez put on a show.

Hernandez finished with a staggering 213 total yards and three touchdowns in the win. Hernandez even had another big rushing touchdown called back early in the game due to a penalty, but would get back into the endzone mere seconds later buy hurdling over a defender.

It was a play that truly set the tone for a night to remember.

“Our offensive line. That’s it.” Hernandez said of how he was able to have such a special performance. “If I didn’t have them, I couldn’t do all this... We do what we did. We only get better from here.”

Macon showed poise maneuvering behind the line of scrimmage and turning broken plays into big gains for the Wolves. A beautiful throw to wideout Jeremiah Gutierrez in the right corner of the endzone resulted in the first score of the game and the offense kept rolling from there.

In the second quarter, it was Blaine Henry punching it in from one-yard out to put the Wolves up 21-0 and they never looked back.

“I thought we came in with confidence.” Wolves head coach Adam Cummings said after the game. “That’s something we didn’t really do last year. That was something we talked to our kids about. Coming in with confidence and playing up to our potential.”

With the win, West Plains moves to 2-1 and will get set to take on Palo Duro next week. Canyon drops their first game of the season and they’ll head to Amarillo to play Caprock next Thursday.

VIDEO: Lance Lahnert interviews Jordi Hernandez and Adam Cummings after West Plains win

