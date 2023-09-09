HIGHLIGHTS: #25 Midland Legacy defeats #9 Abilene

Who's Hiring?
By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:48 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ABILENE, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Legacy Rebels defeated the Abilene Eagles for their third win of the season on Friday night.

Rebels Quarterback and Purdue commit Marcos Davila became the all-time passing yards leader for Midland Legacy.

The Rebels will face Cibolo Steele next Friday before returning home to face Judson.

Watch below for the highlights.

