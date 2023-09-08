Xcel Energy and Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee join to clean up Tri-State Fairgrounds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy and the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee are working together to clean up the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

Today, Xcel employees are picking up trash and cutting weeds; it’s part of Xcel’s Day of Service, where employees give back to their communities.

“We’re only as strong as a company as our communities are strong, so it’s a really important part of our culture to give back and to make sure when we’re giving back we’re looking for opportunities to help people,” said Wes Reeves, spokesman for Xcel Energy Texas.

Over 20 Xcel employees have signed up to participate in the clean-up effort.

“The Barrio neighborhood is one of those neighborhoods that we all visit from time to time whether we live there or not because of the Tri-State Fair,” said Reeves. “This seemed like a great focal point to bring our employees out to get them excited about community service.”

The event is open to the public and for more information on how to attend, click here.

“I think it’s really important that we take care of our health, that we take care of our properties, and that we take care of these fairgrounds as well,” said Teresa Kenedy, president of the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee. “In order to do that, we need to clean up.”

The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee advises to dress comfortably for the event.

The two-day cleanup is all in preparation for the Tri-State Fair starting next week.

“Nothing screams more community than the fair and rodeo, and who we are at our core is all about our community and so we’re just excited to be able to give back to it,” said Segayle Foster, sponsorship and marketing manager for the Tri-State Exposition.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.