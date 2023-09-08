Time for a change

Thankfully, Friday wasn’t as hot as Thursday, but it was still warm, and pretty breezy. Going into the evening, temperatures will cool nicely, with breezy northeasterly winds. We’ll keep the cooling trend going into Saturday, where low 90°s are expected, with increasing clouds, and a possibility of evening and overnight scattered thunderstorms. This will kick off near-daily rain chances through Thursday of next week, with cold fronts dropping temperatures drastically going into Monday and beyond.

