Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘This means everything’: Exceptional Rodeo hosted for special needs

By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Exceptional Rodeo took place at the Amarillo National Center on the Tri-State Fairgrounds

Children and adults of all abilities came together to experience the thrill of rodeo in a unique and accommodating way.

“Getting people who wouldn’t necessarily come out to rodeo and watch something like this or be able to be involved around here and get them involved the way that they need to be and want to be. I think that’s one of the biggest and best things that we could possibly do. It’s probably one of the better things we do here at the Tri-State Fair and Rodeo,” says Channing, Rodeo Queen and Volunteer for the Exceptional Rodeo.

“Getting anybody and everybody involved and making sure that people feel safe in our environment, is what I think we definitely strive for,” says Samantha, Rodeo Queen and Volunteer for the Exceptional Rodeo.

The rodeo set up ramps for easy horse riding access, stick horses for barrel racing, held team roping, and offered a large rocking horse for bronc riding.

“So they’re getting to experience everything there is to do with this bottom bite but they can do it and they can experience it all and that makes all the difference in the world,” says Carla Hughes, Chairman of the Exceptional Rodeo.

One first-time parent says outlets like these help to make unforgettable memories

“It makes my heart so happy to see my daughter living her best life, you know, being able to share what she loves to do with the world,” says Melina Lucatero, Parent of an Exceptional Rodeo participant.

“Having a day like this for them means everything to them. They look up to our cowboys in our community and having these guys come out here today and share their special talents with them and just make them the focus of this means everything,” says Hughes.

While this event is created for those with special needs, it’s also a great way for parents and families to gain a sense of community to bond over their experiences.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cattle loose after truck turns over on I-27
Roads closed for several hours after cattle truck turns over on I-27 near Rockwell
Amarillo police say a man was hit by a semi and killed after his car had broken down on the...
Amarillo police searching for semi involved in hit-and-run on Dumas Highway that left 1 man dead
The William “Bill” Clements Prison Unit
TDCJ locks down prisons, stops visitation in effort to stop rising violence, drug use
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Clovis Walmart
Officials: Clovis Walmart caught on fire twice over the weekend

Latest News

City of Amarillo provides update on new Multimodal Transit Center
City of Amarillo provides update on new Multimodal Transit Center
More than 300 West Texas A&M University Ag students will receive scholarships this weekend.
‘It’s a team effort’: WTAMU Agriculture Department gives out record number of scholarships
Clovis walmart
VIDEO: Clovis Walmart secured as crime scene as officials investigate weekend fire
Hall County grass fire
VIDEO: Crews working to contain grass fire in Hall County