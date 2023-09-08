‘This means everything’: Exceptional Rodeo hosted for special needs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Exceptional Rodeo took place at the Amarillo National Center on the Tri-State Fairgrounds

Children and adults of all abilities came together to experience the thrill of rodeo in a unique and accommodating way.

“Getting people who wouldn’t necessarily come out to rodeo and watch something like this or be able to be involved around here and get them involved the way that they need to be and want to be. I think that’s one of the biggest and best things that we could possibly do. It’s probably one of the better things we do here at the Tri-State Fair and Rodeo,” says Channing, Rodeo Queen and Volunteer for the Exceptional Rodeo.

“Getting anybody and everybody involved and making sure that people feel safe in our environment, is what I think we definitely strive for,” says Samantha, Rodeo Queen and Volunteer for the Exceptional Rodeo.

The rodeo set up ramps for easy horse riding access, stick horses for barrel racing, held team roping, and offered a large rocking horse for bronc riding.

“So they’re getting to experience everything there is to do with this bottom bite but they can do it and they can experience it all and that makes all the difference in the world,” says Carla Hughes, Chairman of the Exceptional Rodeo.

One first-time parent says outlets like these help to make unforgettable memories

“It makes my heart so happy to see my daughter living her best life, you know, being able to share what she loves to do with the world,” says Melina Lucatero, Parent of an Exceptional Rodeo participant.

“Having a day like this for them means everything to them. They look up to our cowboys in our community and having these guys come out here today and share their special talents with them and just make them the focus of this means everything,” says Hughes.

While this event is created for those with special needs, it’s also a great way for parents and families to gain a sense of community to bond over their experiences.

