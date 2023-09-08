Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center to hold 9/11 ceremony Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center will hold a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony Monday morning.

Organizers say starting at 8:30 a.m., the center will host first responders, veterans and families from around the Texas Panhandle to honor those who were lost in the terrorist attacks 22 years ago that cost almost 3,000 lives.

Honor guards from the Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Fire Department will be joined by the Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s offices to salute the sacrifices of fallen heroes.

Organizers say the War Memorial will remain open until noon on Monday for visitors wanting to tour the Education Center and Museum.

