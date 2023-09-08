Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Michael McBroom, Dan Sherwood, Cole Underwood and AJ Vukovich

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Michael McBroom, Dan Sherwood, Cole Underwood and AJ Vukovich on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Michael McBroom, WTAMU Athletic Director:

West Texas A&M University athletic director Michael McBroom tells us about the class of 2023, what excellence across the board means to him and more!

Dan Sherwood, Randall Football Head Coach:

Randall football head coach Dan Sherwood talks to us about what leads to the success of last night’s win, coming in as a new head coach and more!

Cole Underwood, Perryton Football Head Coach:

Perryton football head coach Cole Underwood shares with us how the team’s non district schedule prepares them for district plays, how the season is going and more!

AJ Vukovich, Sod Poodles Baseman:

Amarillo Sod Poodles third baseman AJ Vukovich chats with us about going into the last couple of games in the season, the guys who have played different roles and more!

