Officials: Wildfire nearly contained that prompted evacuation of Lefors

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Lefors Fire Department asked residents to evacuate to Pampa due to a wildfire in the area.

The fire started near FM 1474 and FM 1321 and was moving towards Lefors.

According to the Gray County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is close to being contained. Officials are still surveying the damage from the fire.

The Red Cross is at the evacuation center located at the First Baptist Church in Pampa.

Multiple agencies, including the Texas A&M Forest Service responded to assist with containing the fire. The fire has burned an estimated 1,500 acres.

The National Weather Service issued a fire warning for the fire in Gray County.

Students were evacuated from Lefors ISD and bused to the Rodeo Grounds in Pampa.

