Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

LPD officer arrested for driving while intoxicated in Hockley County, placed on administrative leave

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)(Lubbock Police Department)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by Levelland police accused of driving while intoxicated.

Officer Vincent Romero was arrested in Hockley County early Friday morning, Lubbock police said.

Romero has been with the Lubbock Police Department since January 2022. He has been placed on administrative leave per LPD policy.

An internal investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police say a man was hit by a semi and killed after his car had broken down on the...
Amarillo police searching for semi involved in hit-and-run on Dumas Highway that left 1 man dead
Cattle loose after truck turns over on I-27
Roads closed for several hours after cattle truck turns over on I-27 near Rockwell
Ashton Blake Moreno
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for this week’s ‘Fugitive of the Week’
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Clovis Walmart
Officials: Clovis Walmart caught on fire twice over the weekend

Latest News

Cannon Air Force Base and Curry County will host a combined Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony...
Cannon Air Force Base, Curry County to partner for 9/11 ceremony Monday
The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center will hold a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony Monday morning.
Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center to hold 9/11 ceremony Monday
The Amarillo Community Market will host its last market of the season this Saturday. (Source:...
Amarillo Community Market to host last market of the season this Saturday
Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found near the Walmart at 58th and Georgia.
Amarillo police investigating body found near Walmart at 58th and Georgia