Lefors Fire Department asking residents to evacuate to Pampa due to fires

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Lefors Fire Department is asking residents to evacuate to Pampa due to fires in the area.

Fire department officials posted to Facebook asking residents not to stay in Tumbleweed or Skyline as this will impede fire departments coming to assist.

Lefors ISD announced students are being bused to Pampa due to fires near Lefors.

In a statement on Facebook, Lefors ISD officials stated students are being bused to the Rodeo Grounds in Pampa.

Students will need to be picked up from the buses there.

