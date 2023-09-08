The Last of the Heat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! Today, while not quite as hot as yesterday, will still feature above average temperatures with highs building into the 90′s for most of the area accompanied by lots of sunshine. Friday football will be a bit warm, but clear and calm. The same will go for tomorrow (with maybe a stray sprinkle or two) before we see a better rain chance return to the area Sunday. This rain chance will last through a good portion of next week, with highs only in the 70′s starting Tuesday and lasting maybe for a couple of days.

