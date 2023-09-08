‘It’s not a hand out, it’s a hand up’: Amarillo Habitat for Humanity opening homeowner applications

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the first time since 2020, Amarillo Habitat for Humanity is opening it’s homeowner applications.

The nonprofit will have classes for individuals interested in applying for the Homeowner Program.

“The point of these classes is really to educate everyone that’s interested in our program on how it works. It’s a common misconception that we give away homes and we don’t,” said Sarah Curtis, director of operations for AHFH.

Individuals and families who eventually live in a habitat home will pay nothing in mortgage fees, but will have to attend literacy courses, volunteer and save for a down payment.

“We like to say it’s not a hand out, it’s a hand up. The median rental household income in Potter County is about $38,000 dollars. Unfortunately, the income needed to afford a three bedroom home in Potter County is $53,000 dollars,” said Alason Moorhead, executive director for AHFH.

Demand for the program is bigger than ever because of soaring interest rates and building costs. Habitat for Humanity says there is a need for this service in Amarillo.

“Right now our waiting list is over 300 families and individuals. We’re really looking forward to meeting some of the people that want to come out,” said Curtis.

Everyone on the waitlist has the same opportunity to apply and qualify for the program.

“It’s no longer just the low income people that are struggling because of interest rates and affordability. It’s also lack of inventory on the market. That is an issue. So not only affordability, but availability,” said Moorhead.

The nonprofit has served 118 families in Amarillo and plans on increasing that number while minimizing the waitlist.

For the first time since 2020 Amarillo Habitat for Humanity is opening it’s homeowner applications. (Credit: Amarillo Habitat for Humanity)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.