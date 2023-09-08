Harrington Library Consortium expands access to digital titles through statewide network

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Harrington Library Consortium is expanding readers’ access to digital titles by joining a statewide network.

The Texas cloudLink is a network of Texas libraries that have agreed to give one another’s patrons access to their library of digital titles available through the 3M Cloud Library, according to a news release.

As a result of joining the program, cardholders at Harrington Library Consortium’s 87 member libraries can access more than a quarter million downloadable ebooks and audiobooks as early as today.

“Right now, the Texas cloudLink collection consists of almost 250,000 total shareable copies. More titles are being added quarterly, and the existing member libraries were excited at the prospect of incorporating HLC’s 8,377 titles into their collection, so this resource will just continue to expand for our cardholders,” said HLC Director Amanda Barrera.

One change for Amarillo Public Library cardholders is that they can now search for available titles on two apps, according to the release.

The CloudLibrary and SimplyE apps are available from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Patrons will need to use the CloudLibrary app to search titles owned by the Texas cloudLink Group.

Once patrons have downloaded the apps, they will choose Harrington Library Consortium on CloudLibrary or Amarillo Public Library on SimplyE as their home library. From there, patrons can log in using their library card number and PIN.

The Amarillo Public Library joined the Texas State Library and Archives Commission’s SimplyE program in 2021, which more than doubled the number of downloadable titles available to cardholders, according to the release.

