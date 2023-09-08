Game of the Week: West Plains vs. Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Last year, the Canyon Eagles won the inaugural Boss Bowl 27-6 over West Plains.

It was West Plains’ third game in program history. They proceeded to win seven out of their next eight games.

This year, Canyon knows they’re facing an improved West Plains squad.

“No knock on them last year, but they were still trying to get their heads above water, and [West Plains Head Coach] Adam [Cummings] will be the first to tell you that,” Canyon football head coach Todd Winfrey said. “They’re just a well-oiled machine right now. Their offense is incredible.”

“Last year, it seemed like every week, especially early on, was a whole new adventure,” Cummings said. “Just everything. From trying to learn our coaching staff, to our kids. Also, injuries were a big thing last year.”

West Plains enters this year healthy and averaging 50 points per game.

While they will be playing to take home the Boss Hog Trophy, the Wolfpack remains focused on the task at hand, not the trophy to take home.

“Our coach has been talking to us about it,” West Plains senior left tackle Duke Blaser said. “We’re all really excited about it. I mean, it’s just the main thing we need to know. It’s just another game. We need to go in there and do our job, do our part, and it’s going to turn out well for us.”

West Plains and Canyon: two CISD teams who have yet to score less than 42 points all year in a non-district battle.

No matter who comes out on top, this is a can’t-miss Friday Night Lights event.

