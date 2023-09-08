Who's Hiring?
Cooling Off

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While it won’t be as hot as yesterday today will still feature above average temperatures with highs building into the 90′s for most of the area accompanied by lots of sunshine. Friday football tonight will be a bit warm, but clear and calm. The same will go for tomorrow with an isolated storm chance late in the day before we see a better rain chance return to the area Sunday. This rain chance will last through a good portion of next week, with highs only in the 70′s starting Tuesday and lasting maybe for a couple of days.

