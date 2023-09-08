Who's Hiring?
Cooler Air Coming

By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a scorching day on Thursday some cooler air is on the way. Still warm on Friday but a northeast wind will make it feel a little fresher and temperatures will be down just a bit. By early next week some much cooler air comes in as rain chances go up. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely by the middle of the week and high temperatures are forecast to be in the 70s.

