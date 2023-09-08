Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Coach Sherwood secures first win in front of home crowd in shutout over Snyder

Randall takes down Snyder 31-0
Randall takes down Snyder 31-0(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders shutout Snyder at home 31-0 to hand the Tigers their first loss of the season.

The Raiders move to 2-1 on the season and new head coach Dan Sherwood picks up his first win in front of the home crowd at Happy State Bank Stadium.

The first quarter was a stalemate as both offenses couldn’t get anything going.

Coming out in the second quarter, the Randall Raiders get on the board as Kaison Benton finds Breken Melton in the end zone for a touchdown. After that, the Raiders offense didn’t stop as they scored 24 more points on a Tiger’s defense that hasn’t allowed any points in its first two games.

Randall’s defense was phenomenal, shutting out a Snyder team coming into tonight scoring 42 points in week one and 30 in week two.

Randall will host Monahans next Friday night at Happy State Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cattle loose after truck turns over on I-27
Roads closed for several hours after cattle truck turns over on I-27 near Rockwell
Amarillo police say a man was hit by a semi and killed after his car had broken down on the...
Amarillo police searching for semi involved in hit-and-run on Dumas Highway that left 1 man dead
The William “Bill” Clements Prison Unit
TDCJ locks down prisons, stops visitation in effort to stop rising violence, drug use
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Clovis Walmart
Officials: Clovis Walmart caught on fire twice over the weekend

Latest News

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football streams for 9/7 and 9/8
Chad Dunnam during Amarillo High spring football.
Amarillo High head coach Chad Dunnam expresses confidence in Sandies quarterback situation
Ziggy Hood
Ziggy Hood set to be honorary captain at Palo Duro vs. Estacado
Jayli Franklin gets ready to serve in West Plains big win over Palo Duro.
Jayli Franklin powers West Plains to win over Palo Duro