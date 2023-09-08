Cannon Air Force Base, Curry County to partner for 9/11 ceremony Monday

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - Cannon Air Force Base and Curry County will host a combined Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony Monday morning.

According to a press release, the event will take place at the Cannon Air Force Base Fire Station with the opening ceremony starting at 6:46 a.m., the exact time on Sept. 11, 2001, when the first plane struck the North Tower.

Following the opening ceremony, there will be a silent march to the flight tower and a reading of all first responders. After completing the stair climb, the ceremony will close at the fire station for a reading of civilian names and a closing ceremony.

“This event means so much to myself and Curry County, and we are very fortunate to be able to partner with Cannon Air Force Base as a united community,” said Kristian Price, Curry County Community Services administrator. “Partnering with Cannon Air Force Base for the remembrance ceremony shows our dedication and support to our local military population in a new way — recognizing how Sept. 11, 2001, changed their lives and the lives of so many Americans, and honoring those people who perished on that day, and the days that followed during the Global War on Terror.”

Cannon Air Force Base will livestream the event on their Facebook page, and Curry County will share it to the Curry County Facebook page for public view.

“Planning a combined remembrance ceremony with the local community to honor those lost on 9/11 very much resembles how America came together following the tragedy that shook the nation,” said Col. Barry Roche, commander of the 27th Special Operations Mission Support Group. “Cannon Air Force Base is grateful to have supportive community partners who recognize the importance of remembering that day, and how it changed our history for years to come.”

