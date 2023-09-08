Who's Hiring?
Breken Melton two TDs helps lead Randall to 31-0 shutout win over Snyder

VIDEO: Breken Melton two TDs help lead Randall to 31-0 shutout win over Snyder
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders took down the Snyder Tigers 31-0 on Thursday night over at Dick Bivins Stadium.

It was a tremendous performance from Randall against a Snyder team that had yet to have given up a point all season to this point.

It was by far the most impressive performance so far this year from Randall, as the team has improved each week so far this year.

Raiders TE Breken Melton posted two touchdowns in the team’s win, a big part of the Raiders offense looking solid with both Tryston Sanchez and Kaison Benton getting reps at quarterback in the victory.

Randall hits the road next week to face off against Wichita Falls.

