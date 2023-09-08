Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police searching for suspect in convenience store robbery

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in an aggravated robbery.(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in an aggravated robbery.

The robbery happened on August 16 at a convenience store near 34th and South Coulter.

The suspect was covered from head to toe. Police say they left the store in a light colored Jeep Wrangler.

If you know who this may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Do You Know Me? - Aggravated Robbery Suspect On Wednesday, August 16th, at 1:40am, APD...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Friday, September 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Xcel Energy and Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee join to clean up Tri-State Fairgrounds
Amarillo police: Missing 12-year-old safely reunited with family
‘This means everything’: Exceptional Rodeo hosted for special needs
City of Amarillo provides update on new Multimodal Transit Center