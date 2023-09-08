Amarillo police searching for suspect in convenience store robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in an aggravated robbery.

The robbery happened on August 16 at a convenience store near 34th and South Coulter.

The suspect was covered from head to toe. Police say they left the store in a light colored Jeep Wrangler.

If you know who this may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

