Amarillo police searching for suspect in convenience store robbery
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in an aggravated robbery.
The robbery happened on August 16 at a convenience store near 34th and South Coulter.
The suspect was covered from head to toe. Police say they left the store in a light colored Jeep Wrangler.
If you know who this may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
