Amarillo police searching for missing 12-year-old

Amarillo police looking for missing 12-year-old Gael Martinez
(Amarillo Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old.

Gael Martinez was last seen in the area of SW 2nd Ave and S. Maryland around 10 p.m. Thursday when he was supposed to go to bed at home.

He is described as 5-foot-2, 120 pounds, thin build, with a short bowl type haircut. He was last seen wearing gym type shorts and white crocs.

He is a student at Sam Houston Middle School. The school is aware and is keeping watch for him if he shows up to school before being found.

If you know where he may be, call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038 option 2.

Amarillo Police need help locating a missing child. He is Gael Martinez, male, age 12, birthday 11/26/2010. Gael is 5'2"...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Friday, September 8, 2023

