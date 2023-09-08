Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police release new information on body found near Walmart at 58th and Georgia

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after a body was found near the Walmart at 58th and Georgia.

Police say officers responded to the Walmart around 7:19 a.m.

They say a citizen called in a person found dead behind the building.

The Homicide Unit and CSI’s investigators say foul play is not suspected.

The Randall County Justice of the Peace ordered an autopsy.

Police have not released the identity of the person as they have not notified the family.

The investigation is ongoing.

