AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a missing 12-year-old has been found and safely reunited with his family.

Police were searching for Gael Martinez, who was last seen Thursday night around 10 p.m.

As of 8:35 a.m., police said he had been found.

###update 0835am### Gael has been located and safely reunited with his family. ***original release*** Amarillo Police... Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Friday, September 8, 2023

