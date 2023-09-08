Amarillo Community Market to host last market of the season this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market will host its last market of the season this Saturday.

The market will take place from 8:30 a.m. until noon at 1000 S. Polk.

Organizers will be honoring community first responders Saturday with First Responders Day. Attendees will be able to tour emergency vehicles and meet with first responders during the market.

This weekend’s event will also feature Zumba with Sabrina Perez from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.

The Cactus Crooners will perform on the Carpet Tech Stage starting at 10:00 a.m.

