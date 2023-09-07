Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center reveals new brand, celebrating 50 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center marks its 50th anniversary in Amarillo by revealing a revitalized brand.

“The Future of Health” encapsulates everything Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has achieved in Amarillo over the last five decades, from being the leading provider of healthcare professionals in Texas to enhancing healthcare accessibility in the north and western regions of the state.

“We are coming into our communities, for example, in Amarillo and we are looking at where the health disparities lie, in Amarillo Texas, and heart disease, and diabetes, and chronic care, and how do we develop health care teams that allow us to address those issues around health and wellness of the Amarillo community,” says Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D.

Other than finding disparities, Dr. Rice-Spearman says the future of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center revolves around workforce development, community-oriented research, and preparing students for growth.

“The Future of Health” will soon be displayed over social media, various forms of advertisements, and merchandise, but according to Dr. Rodney Young, the future of health is so much more than that.

“Today is really a landmark we’ve gotten bigger and bigger. We’ve recently added the school of nursing to the campus in Amarillo. So now we’re educating healthcare professionals of all types to serve the communities of West Texas that we serve,” says Rodney Young, M.D., Texas Tech Physicians Family Medicine Physician.

50 years ago, some weren’t convinced an institution in Amarillo was a good idea.

“People said you can’t train people out in West Texas. It’s too rural, It’s too distributed. But we said no, that’s exactly why we need to train them there. We know for sure that people tend to practice close to where they get their training and so if we never developed a school to train people to provide the services in West Texas, we’d constantly be behind the eight ball trying to get health care providers to come here,” says Young.

Throughout the past 5 decades, the health sciences center has made an impact on the healthcare industry

“We provide more healthcare providers than any other healthcare institution in Texas, and so it’s time for us to start telling our story about the wonderful impact that we’re having in our communities,” says Rice-Spearman.

“We’re celebrating the fact that we cover all this area and arts our past is our president and now it’s the future of health for West Texas,” says Young.

Texas Tech Health Sciences Center says this brand not only mirrors the significant growth achieved but also highlights the commitment to fulfilling its mission in the years ahead.

