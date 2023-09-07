Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center to host guest speaker this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center will host a guest speaker for its “Reflections on Military Service” series this Saturday.

On Saturday at 1:30 p.m., guest Don Spence will speak on the women who answered the call for women pilots.

Organizers say two of the original Women Airforce Service Pilots were from the Texas Panhandle.

The WASP women trained out of Avenger Field in Sweetwater and graduated 1,078 women in a two year period. Organizers say the women were test pilots, target draggers and ferried planes for the Army Air Corp to bases throughout the U.S. The “Avengers Girls” were the first women to fly for the U.S. military.

Organizers invite the public to come learn a bit of history as they remember and honor veterans this Saturday. Light refreshments will be served.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.