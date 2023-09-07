Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with the Canyon/West Plains preview, Adam Cummings and this week’s Pick Em’s

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with the Canyon/West Plains preview, Adam Cummings and this week’s Pick...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with the Canyon/West Plains preview, Adam Cummings and this week’s Pick Em’s
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s preview of Canyon and West Plains, the interview with Adam Cummings or this week’s High School Pick Em’s on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Canyon/West Plains Preview:

Preston Moore previews the Boss Hog Bowl and we hear from the coaches and players from both teams!

Adam Cummings, West Plains Football Head Coach:

West Plains football head coach Adam Cummings talks to us about the Boss Hog Bowl, how the West Plains team has changed since last year and more!

Week 3′s High School Pick Em’s:

Rylee Robinson, KJ Doyle, Preston Moore, Mike Roden and Alissa Spangler give us their high school Pick Em’s for week 3 of football!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The William “Bill” Clements Prison Unit
TDCJ locks down prisons, stops visitation in effort to stop rising violence, drug use
Amarillo police say a man was hit by a semi and killed after his car had broken down on the...
Amarillo police searching for semi involved in hit-and-run on Dumas Highway that left 1 man dead
Cattle loose after truck turns over on I-27
Roads closed for several hours after cattle truck turns over on I-27 near Rockwell
Ashton Blake Moreno
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for this week’s ‘Fugitive of the Week’
Clovis Walmart
Officials: Clovis Walmart caught on fire twice over the weekend

Latest News

Jordan Lawler called up to 'The Show'
Diamondbacks’ Top Prospect Jordan Lawler called up to ‘The Show’
Estacado vs Palo Duro football game
SPORTS DRIVE: Canyon vs West Plains Preview
SPORTS DRIVE: Canyon/West Plains Preview!
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Adam Cummings talks to us about the Boss Hog Bowl!
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Adam Cummings talks to us about the Boss Hog Bowl!