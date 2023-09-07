Who's Hiring?
Putting the heat behind us

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Records have been set across the region this afternoon as highs have surged beyond 100°. Thankfully, a weak overnight front will change things for the better! Temperatures barely cool down for Friday as high’s will relax into the mid-90°s with light winds out of the northeast. We’ll keep in the 90°s through Sunday, but that’s when we begin tracking the changes people have been waiting for. Northwest flow will usher in cooler temps, with near daily widespread rain chances beginning as soon as Saturday night!

