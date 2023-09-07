Patriot Day celebration happening this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Patriot Day celebration will take place this Saturday at Piehl Barn.

The event will include a barbecue meal, live music and other family fun events.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Ticket prices include the barbecue meal.

There will be live music from Seth Ward And The Silence, Bart Crow and Micky And The MotorCars.

The event honors those who fought for freedom and first responders.

To purchase tickets, click here.

The Patriot Day celebration will take place this Saturday at Piehl Barn. (boomadventures.org)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.