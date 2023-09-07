‘It’s a team effort’: WTAMU Agriculture Department gives out record number of scholarships

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - More than 300 West Texas A&M University Ag students will receive scholarships this weekend.

The Department of Agricultural Sciences will celebrate it’s 23rd annual Ag Day starting Friday, Sept. 8 with an award reception and run through Saturday, Sept. 9 with a major fundraiser.

The award reception begins at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Bain Event Center and will pay tribute to this year’s First Choice Award recipients and Graduate of Distinction.

“Our alumni come together for a celebration of agriculture for alumni relations, but also to raise money for the department,” said Dr. Lance Kieth, associate dean of external relations and recruiting for the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences.

Ag supporters are invited Saturday for live and silent auctions featuring cruises, hunting trips and other ag-related items.

Funds raised at Ag Day support scholarships, merchandise and, most importantly, recruitment.

“20 years ago the Department of Ag was roughly at 350-360 students. The 12th class day, which was this week, we are at 1,127 students in the Department of Ag,” said Dr. Kieth.

One of those students will receive the Trotter scholarship on Friday night.

“It’s a $40,000 dollar scholarship and the way that it works is you don’t get the money upfront, before your college career. But you actually get it after, that way there’s more motivation to kind of stay on point there,” said Ellie Swain, freshman at WTAMU.

Students will receive more than $500,000 in scholarships which is double the amount from previous years.

“It’s a team effort, it’s not just the faculty or staff of WT. It’s those people involved, but it’s our community going out and understanding the importance of scholarships for these students in order for them to go to school,” said Dr. Kieth.

WT says the Ag Day celebration proceeds help enrollment growth.

“The biggest thing was just that it was a smaller campus and so you would really be treated like a human being here. And they do care about our success,” said Swain.

