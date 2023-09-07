Who's Hiring?
Hot Today, Cooling Down This Weekend

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The heat will be the main story for today, with highs building into the low to mid 100′s for most of the area and sunny skies to go along with it. Tomorrow won’t be quite as bad, but still hot with highs in the mid to upper 90′s and sunny skies. The same will go for Saturday before we see an increased rain chance for Sunday. That rain chance will last through a good bit of next week, where highs could be down into the 70′s by Tuesday or Wednesday.

