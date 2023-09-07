Hope Choice to host annual Walk for Life this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers and Mentoring Programs will hold the annual Walk for Life on Saturday, September 9.

The walk will take place at two locations at 9:00 a.m.

One walk will be at the Hope Choice location on the campus of WT, and the other will be at the Medi-Park Branch.

The walks will happen at the same time.

The mission of Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers and Mentoring Programs is to equip, mentor and strengthen future generations. In 2022, the pregnancy center had over 7,700 client visits.

Hope Choice services are provided free of charge and include:

Diapers, formula and baby items

Childbirth classes

Baby safety classes

Fatherhood classes

Parenting classes

Post-abortion recovery group

Young moms support group

Relationships workshop

Rescue parenting seminar

Speakers bureau

School programs

Mentoring groups for teens and preteens

RISE summer camps for teens and preteens

College retreats

13|30 College Ministry

Mother/son and mother/daughter retreats

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.