Hope Choice to host annual Walk for Life this weekend
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers and Mentoring Programs will hold the annual Walk for Life on Saturday, September 9.
The walk will take place at two locations at 9:00 a.m.
One walk will be at the Hope Choice location on the campus of WT, and the other will be at the Medi-Park Branch.
The walks will happen at the same time.
The mission of Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers and Mentoring Programs is to equip, mentor and strengthen future generations. In 2022, the pregnancy center had over 7,700 client visits.
Hope Choice services are provided free of charge and include:
- Diapers, formula and baby items
- Childbirth classes
- Baby safety classes
- Fatherhood classes
- Parenting classes
- Post-abortion recovery group
- Young moms support group
- Relationships workshop
- Rescue parenting seminar
- Speakers bureau
- School programs
- Mentoring groups for teens and preteens
- RISE summer camps for teens and preteens
- College retreats
- 13|30 College Ministry
- Mother/son and mother/daughter retreats
