Friends of the Amarillo Public Library hosting book sale this weekend

The Friends of the Amarillo Public Library will be hosting a book sale to support library projects this weekend.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Friends of the Amarillo Public Library will be hosting a book sale to support library projects this weekend.

The book sale will kick off with “Friends Only” night Sept. 8 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The sale will be open to the public starting Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Shoppers can pick up bargains at just $5 per bag on Sunday.

Amarillo Public Library Coordinator of PR and Programming Stacy Clopton says books sales offer readers a chance to build a personal library and provide funds for library projects.

“The Friends support the library by funding projects not financed with taxpayer dollars. That includes everything from author visits to craft supplies, special equipment purchases to refreshments at Story Times. The Summer Reading Club, which rewards kids for daily reading in the summer, is a good example. With expenses for printing and prizes, it is a very expensive program and it is entirely paid for by the Friends,” said Clopton.

The brown bag sale lets visitors select from a huge selection of books and other media and pay $7.50 per bag or three bags for $20.

Shoppers who bring their own reusable shopping bags save money and pay just $7 per bag or three bags for $18.

Organizers say boxes and bins are not allowed in the book sale area.

2023 Friends memberships are available for purchase at all APL locations and visitors can buy a membership at the door when the sale begins at 6:30 p.m. Memberships are $10 for individuals and $25 for families.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

