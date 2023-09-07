Who's Hiring?
A Downward Temperature Trend

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! Today will likely be the hottest day we’ll see for a while (perhaps for the rest of 2023), with temperatures building into the triple digits for a lot of the area. Temps look to hold steady in the mid to upper 90′s Friday and Saturday with a lot of sunshine before a much needed change in the weather pattern arrives Sunday, where cooler temperatures and rain chances will finally return to the area going into the next work week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

