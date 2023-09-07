A Downward Temperature Trend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Thursday! Today will likely be the hottest day we’ll see for a while (perhaps for the rest of 2023), with temperatures building into the triple digits for a lot of the area. Temps look to hold steady in the mid to upper 90′s Friday and Saturday with a lot of sunshine before a much needed change in the weather pattern arrives Sunday, where cooler temperatures and rain chances will finally return to the area going into the next work week.

