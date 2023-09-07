Who's Hiring?
Diamondbacks’ Top Prospect Jordan Lawler called up to ‘The Show’

Arizona’s #1-rated prospect, #10 overall by MLB Pipeline
Jordan Lawler called up to 'The Show'
Jordan Lawler called up to 'The Show'(Amarillo Sod Poodles)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected the contract of Jordan Lawler from Triple-A Reno, according to a press release sent out by the Amarillo Sod Poodles Tuesday afternoon.

The D-backs’ top-rated prospect is scheduled to make his MLB debut Tuesday night during the team’s opening game of a four-game road trip against the Chicago Cubs.

Lawler is currently ranked as the No. 10-overall prospect by MLB Pipeline. During his 89-games suiting up with the Sod Poodles this season, Lawler hit .263 with 23 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, and 48 RBI before he was promoted to Reno in late July.

Lawler was drafted as the sixth overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks out of Jesuit Prep High School in Dallas. He was prompted from High-A Hillsboro to Amarillo at the end of the 2022 season playing in 20 games.

After he was promoted to Triple-A Reno, Lawler hit .358 in 16 games. His first Triple-A home run was in his second at-bat after he was promoted from the Sod Poodles.

Lawler will be hitting in the eight hole in the D-Backs’ lineup while getting the start at shortstop for his MLB debut.

