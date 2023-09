HALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working to contain a grass fire in Hall County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to a request to assist with the fire near Highway 86 Northeast of Turkey.

At this time, the fire spans an estimated 425 acres and is 50% contained.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Hall County on the #BuffaloFlatsFire. The fire is an estimated 425 acres and 50% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/M1uAFoFUnW — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) September 7, 2023

