Clarendon College to celebrate 125 years of higher education for Tx Panhandle region

CLARENDON, Texas (KFDA) - Clarendon College will celebrate the momentous milestone of 125 years of providing higher education to students across the region.

“We are excited to recognize 125 years of excellence in education and community growth,” said Clarendon College President Tex Buckhaults. “We will not only commemorate our rich history and celebrate our past over the next year, we will look ahead and celebrate our bright future.”

According to a news release, Clarendon College was the Texas Panhandle’s first college. It was established as Clarendon College & University Training School, opening its doors on September 5, 1898.

Today, the college offers classes in Clarendon, Pampa, Childress, Amarillo and Canyon. The college also provides dual credit classes for high school students.

“Since the day our doors opened, we’ve had an unwavering belief in education rooted in values, creativity and intellectual curiosity,” said Buckhaults. “We are proud to offer students across the region an opportunity for success close to home.”

Clarendon College will host an anniversary celebration on Saturday, Sept. 9, which kicks off the year of observances. A public meet and greet at the Vera Dial Dickey Library will take place from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a display of some of the history and artifacts of the college’s past.

“On September 27, the college is inviting all former volleyball coaches and players to attend the volleyball game that day,” said Buckhaults. “Then, former basketball coaches and players will be invited to games on November 14, and former softball and baseball players and coaches will be invited to ballgames on April 27.”

Additional plans throughout the year include a dinner theatre and the creation of a commemorative coin for the 125th anniversary. The college rodeo team will also incorporate anniversary observations during its NFR send-off next year.

Buckhaults also says Clarendon College plans to raise funds to replace trees on campus that have been lost over the years.

Graduation festivities in May will cap off the year’s celebrations.

