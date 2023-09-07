City of Amarillo provides update on new Multimodal Transit Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo continues to work on completing the brand new Multimodal Transportation Center.

Located at the corner of 6th Street and Bowie Street, the center will be used for Amarillo transit, as well as other entities such as Greyhound.

“You know we often talk about in our department about keeping our community moving forward, that’s our motto. You’ll see that on our banner, you’re gonna see that hanging up in this terminal once we get that built and open, and I think that’s really important,” said Transit Director for the City of Amarillo Chris Quigley.

Construction began in December and the center was set to be complete in a little over a year.

“Right now we are on time and on budget which is a great thing, and we are scheduled for completion at the end of November, so we’re excited about where we are with this and what it’s gonna bring to our community,” said Quigley

The main goal of the transit center is to address some of the community’s wants and needs.

“This terminal here will provide an opportunity to enhance our customer service, safety and security for our passengers. Our previous location didn’t have enough spaces for us to park all our buses so we have plenty of space, plenty of opportunity to enhance our services and really elevate the transportation that’s needed here,” Quigley said.

He went on to state that this opens doors to many opportunities.

“There’s gonna be a lot of great things and community building done through the transit department with this project, so I’m extremely excited about it and I cant wait to get moving and get it open and get our passengers and community in here and taking a look at it,” said Quigley.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.