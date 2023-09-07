Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

City of Amarillo provides update on new Multimodal Transit Center

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo continues to work on completing the brand new Multimodal Transportation Center.

Located at the corner of 6th Street and Bowie Street, the center will be used for Amarillo transit, as well as other entities such as Greyhound.

“You know we often talk about in our department about keeping our community moving forward, that’s our motto. You’ll see that on our banner, you’re gonna see that hanging up in this terminal once we get that built and open, and I think that’s really important,” said Transit Director for the City of Amarillo Chris Quigley.

Construction began in December and the center was set to be complete in a little over a year.

“Right now we are on time and on budget which is a great thing, and we are scheduled for completion at the end of November, so we’re excited about where we are with this and what it’s gonna bring to our community,” said Quigley

The main goal of the transit center is to address some of the community’s wants and needs.

“This terminal here will provide an opportunity to enhance our customer service, safety and security for our passengers. Our previous location didn’t have enough spaces for us to park all our buses so we have plenty of space, plenty of opportunity to enhance our services and really elevate the transportation that’s needed here,” Quigley said.

He went on to state that this opens doors to many opportunities.

“There’s gonna be a lot of great things and community building done through the transit department with this project, so I’m extremely excited about it and I cant wait to get moving and get it open and get our passengers and community in here and taking a look at it,” said Quigley.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The William “Bill” Clements Prison Unit
TDCJ locks down prisons, stops visitation in effort to stop rising violence, drug use
Amarillo police say a man was hit by a semi and killed after his car had broken down on the...
Amarillo police searching for semi involved in hit-and-run on Dumas Highway that left 1 man dead
Cattle loose after truck turns over on I-27
Roads closed for several hours after cattle truck turns over on I-27 near Rockwell
Ashton Blake Moreno
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for this week’s ‘Fugitive of the Week’
Clovis Walmart
Officials: Clovis Walmart caught on fire twice over the weekend

Latest News

More than 300 West Texas A&M University Ag students will receive scholarships this weekend.
‘It’s a team effort’: WTAMU Agriculture Department gives out record number of scholarships
Clovis walmart
VIDEO: Clovis Walmart secured as crime scene as officials investigate weekend fire
Hall County grass fire
VIDEO: Crews working to contain grass fire in Hall County
Devyn Darmstetter Live from Exceptional Rodeo
VIDEO: Devyn Darmstetter Live from Exceptional Rodeo