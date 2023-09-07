Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo to host job fair this Saturday

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will be hosting a job fair at City Hall this Saturday.

The fair will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at 601 S. Buchanan St.

Attendees can meet and network with city departments to learn about available opportunities.

Organizers say interested candidates can learn about departments, interview, be extended an offer and be presented with onboarding paperwork all on-site.

