Cattle loose after truck turns over on I-27 near Rockwell
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Southbound I-27 south of Rockwell Road after a cattle truck turned over.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office says a cattle truck turned over and cattle are loose on both the northbound and southbound lanes.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area or be cautious while driving in the area.
