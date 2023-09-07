Cattle loose after truck turns over on I-27 near Rockwell

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Southbound I-27 south of Rockwell Road after a cattle truck turned over.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office says a cattle truck turned over and cattle are loose on both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or be cautious while driving in the area.

RCFD and CFD are on scene of a cattle truck/car accident on I-27 and Rockwell Rd. Expect delays to traffic both northbound and southbound. Posted by Randall County Fire Department on Thursday, September 7, 2023

**Traffic Advisory** Be aware several agencies are responding to a crash on I-27 north of the 87 / 27 split. The crash... Posted by Canyon Police Department on Thursday, September 7, 2023

Please avoid I 27 by Rockwell heading to canyon ..this just happened in front of my husband a few minutes ago …cattle... Posted by Gracie's Project on Thursday, September 7, 2023

Cattle loose after truck turns over on I-27 (KFDA)

