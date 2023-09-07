Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Cattle loose after truck turns over on I-27 near Rockwell

Cattle loose after truck turns over on I-27
Cattle loose after truck turns over on I-27(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Southbound I-27 south of Rockwell Road after a cattle truck turned over.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office says a cattle truck turned over and cattle are loose on both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or be cautious while driving in the area.

RCFD and CFD are on scene of a cattle truck/car accident on I-27 and Rockwell Rd. Expect delays to traffic both northbound and southbound.

Posted by Randall County Fire Department on Thursday, September 7, 2023

**Traffic Advisory** Be aware several agencies are responding to a crash on I-27 north of the 87 / 27 split. The crash...

Posted by Canyon Police Department on Thursday, September 7, 2023

Please avoid I 27 by Rockwell heading to canyon ..this just happened in front of my husband a few minutes ago …cattle...

Posted by Gracie's Project on Thursday, September 7, 2023
Cattle loose after truck turns over on I-27
Cattle loose after truck turns over on I-27(KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The William “Bill” Clements Prison Unit
TDCJ locks down prisons, stops visitation in effort to stop rising violence, drug use
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
A migrant from Columbia walks along a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande...
A judge orders Texas to move a floating barrier used to deter migrants to the bank of the Rio Grande
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football streams for 9/7 and 9/8

Latest News

Ashton Blake Moreno
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for this week’s ‘Fugitive of the Week’
Clovis Walmart
Officials: Clovis Walmart caught on fire twice over the weekend
VIDEO: Amarillo High head coach Chad Dunnam expresses confidence in Sandies quarterback situation
VIDEO: Amarillo High head coach Chad Dunnam expresses confidence in Sandies quarterback situation
The Future of Health
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center reveals new brand, celebrating 50 years