Cannon Air Force Base celebrates new off-base apartment complex

Cannon Air Force Base and community leaders are celebrating a new off-base apartment complex...
Cannon Air Force Base and community leaders are celebrating a new off-base apartment complex for single Airmen. (Source: KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - Cannon Air Force Base and community leaders are celebrating a new off-base apartment complex for single Airmen.

The ribbon cutting for the new apartment complex that will be leased by the U.S. Air Force will take place Friday at 11:00 a.m.

Officials say the complex, Sendero, L.L.C., located off Llano Estacado in Clovis, is the first of its kind in the Air Force. The complex is a private-public lease that will act as an off-base dormitory.

The apartment complex is planned to be leased by the U.S. Air Force for five years. Officials say the lease will result in 200 additional beds for Airmen and comes at a cost of about $2.8 million a year.

The off-base lease will house only single Airmen, be furnished and have updated appliances.

While it is still under construction, the ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates the first phase of the project and marks the first 48 Airmen moving into the complex.

For now, Air Commandos living in the off-base dormitories will have their own living space and a shared bathroom and kitchen with one other individual.

Officials say the off-base complex is one of the solutions for affordable housing for single Airmen from the Cannon Air Force Base House Hunters Initiative. The team is devoted to improving the quality of life for Air Commandos at Cannon.

