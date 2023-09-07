Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police searching for semi involved in hit-and-run on Dumas Highway that left 1 man dead

Amarillo police say a man was hit by a semi and killed after his car had broken down on the...
Amarillo police say a man was hit by a semi and killed after his car had broken down on the Dumas Highway overnight.(WTVG)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a man was hit by a semi and killed after his car had broken down on the Dumas Highway overnight.

Around 12:39 a.m., officers responded to the Dumas Highway and Cherry Avenue.

A witness told officers his friend’s car had broken down on the side of the road. He met him out there to help retrieve property from the car.

The witness said it was dark and he was concerned about being out late due to the danger on the highway.

While he friend was retrieving items from the car, he was hit by a semi and the semi kept driving.

The man, identified as 57-year-old Allen Gonzales, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The William “Bill” Clements Prison Unit
TDCJ locks down prisons, stops visitation in effort to stop rising violence, drug use
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Ashton Blake Moreno
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for this week’s ‘Fugitive of the Week’
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football streams for 9/7 and 9/8

Latest News

The Friends of the Amarillo Public Library will be hosting a book sale to support library...
Friends of the Amarillo Public Library hosting book sale this weekend
The Patriot Day celebration will take place this Saturday at Piehl Barn.
Patriot Day celebration happening this Saturday
The City of Amarillo will be hosting a job fair at City Hall this Saturday.
City of Amarillo to host job fair this Saturday
Hope Choice hosts Annual Walk for Life
Hope Choice to host annual Walk for Life this weekend
Ruben heads to Goodnight where he learns about the father of the Panhandle at the Charles and...
Ruben on the Road: Learning about the father of the Panhandle at Goodnight Ranch