Amarillo police searching for semi involved in hit-and-run on Dumas Highway that left 1 man dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a man was hit by a semi and killed after his car had broken down on the Dumas Highway overnight.

Around 12:39 a.m., officers responded to the Dumas Highway and Cherry Avenue.

A witness told officers his friend’s car had broken down on the side of the road. He met him out there to help retrieve property from the car.

The witness said it was dark and he was concerned about being out late due to the danger on the highway.

While he friend was retrieving items from the car, he was hit by a semi and the semi kept driving.

The man, identified as 57-year-old Allen Gonzales, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

